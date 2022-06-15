Advertisement

Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race

(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage is seeking a political comeback.

With no opposition, he coasted to the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, setting up a fierce general election campaign against Democratic incumbent Janet Mills.

The race is among just a handful of competitive governor’s contests this year.

The matchup revives a long-standing rivalry between LePage and Mills.

The two were often at loggerheads when LePage was governor and Mills was attorney general.

The campaign is emerging as a barometer of whether voters this year will be motivated by economic anxiety or political civility.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Maine State Police
Maine State Police restructuring, incorporating new positions
Victoria Polk
Maine 6th grader recognized for spreading kindness
Senior Investigator David Henderson and his K-9, Shannon
State Fire Marshal’s Office introduces new Arson K-9 team
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows visited multiple polling locations across the state.
Bellows visits Maine polling locations