Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage is seeking a political comeback.
With no opposition, he coasted to the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, setting up a fierce general election campaign against Democratic incumbent Janet Mills.
The race is among just a handful of competitive governor’s contests this year.
The matchup revives a long-standing rivalry between LePage and Mills.
The two were often at loggerheads when LePage was governor and Mills was attorney general.
The campaign is emerging as a barometer of whether voters this year will be motivated by economic anxiety or political civility.
