Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage is seeking a political comeback.

With no opposition, he coasted to the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, setting up a fierce general election campaign against Democratic incumbent Janet Mills.

The race is among just a handful of competitive governor’s contests this year.

The matchup revives a long-standing rivalry between LePage and Mills.

The two were often at loggerheads when LePage was governor and Mills was attorney general.

The campaign is emerging as a barometer of whether voters this year will be motivated by economic anxiety or political civility.

