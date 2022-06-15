Maine child recovering from hepatitis as CDC investigates similar cases across US

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine child was treated for hepatitis with no known cause, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

The child is recovering after being hospitalized with a serious liver illness. Officials with the Maine CDC say the case is similar to others seen in a number of states across the U.S.

“Hepatitis with unknown causes remains rare in children,” said Nirav D. Shah, Director of Maine CDC. “We encourage parents to call their children’s medical providers if their children experience these symptoms.”

The Maine CDC has advised health care providers in the state to look out for hepatitis in children under the age of 10 with the following symptoms: fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, dark-colored urine, light-colored stool, joint pain and yellowing of the skin.

Maine CDC notes hepatitis is a form of liver inflammation that can cause severe illness. Both Hepatitis A and B can be prevented with a vaccination.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the cause of similar cases of hepatitis in children and working to learn how to prevent them.

