Advertisement

Maine child recovering from hepatitis as CDC investigates similar cases across US

Healthcare
Healthcare(Pixabay)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine child was treated for hepatitis with no known cause, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

The child is recovering after being hospitalized with a serious liver illness. Officials with the Maine CDC say the case is similar to others seen in a number of states across the U.S.

“Hepatitis with unknown causes remains rare in children,” said Nirav D. Shah, Director of Maine CDC. “We encourage parents to call their children’s medical providers if their children experience these symptoms.”

The Maine CDC has advised health care providers in the state to look out for hepatitis in children under the age of 10 with the following symptoms: fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, dark-colored urine, light-colored stool, joint pain and yellowing of the skin.

Maine CDC notes hepatitis is a form of liver inflammation that can cause severe illness. Both Hepatitis A and B can be prevented with a vaccination.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the cause of similar cases of hepatitis in children and working to learn how to prevent them.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Dale Thistle
Trial underway for Newport lawyer accused of stealing money from client
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronarvirus cases according to Maine CDC
358 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
5-year-old drowns in Ambajejus Lake while vacationing with family
Fairfield question 1
Fairfield residents vote no on public water expansion