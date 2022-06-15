Local basketball stars share their take on NBA Finals as series moves to Game 6 in Boston

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Cody Hawes and Hunter, Cooper, and Ace Flagg are back in Veazie during their offseason training. These players have NBA dreams, so why not ask them about their favorite team in the Finals?

Game 6 is Thursday at 9 p.m. (WABI)

“I really enjoy watching this team play with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It’s a real fun team to watch, so seeing them overcome the tough Warriors squad would be pretty fun,” said Cody Hawes, Southern Maine junior guard/forward.

Boston has to win Thursday’s Game 6 to stay alive. The Celtics will need to rise to the occasion.

“Tatum hasn’t really had too much success so far throughout the Finals, so I think he’s going to step up and have a really big game,” said Cooper Flagg, Nokomis state champion.

“Limit their turnovers and get more guys involved off the bench when their stars like Jaylen and Jayson turn the ball over so consistently,” said Hawes.

Slowing down Steph Curry and company is another story.

“He’s bringing two or three guys with him off every screen. That’s what helped them in the last game. Even though he was kind of cold, off every screen they were running two people at him. That was leaving Andrew Wiggins open on the roll or a fake handoff. His impact is much more than shooting the ball,” said Cooper.

Boston’s hostile crowd will be there to root against Draymond Green and Golden State.

“It’s been tradition that you go into Boston, you’re going to get ripped and screamed at. It’s just the way that Boston fans are,” said Hunter Flagg, Central Maine Community College freshman track athlete.

“Yeah, (Draymond’s) like a hypocrite. He’s cussing at who’s on the floor, then when fans start yelling at him, he’s complaining about it. I just don’t get that,” said Ace Flagg, Nokomis state champion.

Cooper likes their chances in a must-win situation.

“I think the Celtics just have a lot of fight in them, so I think just their ability to battle back and use their will to get back into it is key,” said Cooper.

These lifelong fans can’t wait to see the Celtics’ next title.

“We’ve always been Celtics fans, even in the years that they haven’t done so good, but to see them win would be awesome,” said Ace.

“Banner No. 18, that would be great,” said Hunter.

Game 6 tips off Thursday at 9 p.m. If the Celtics are able to tie the series at three games apiece, then the Warriors would host Game 7 on Sunday at 8 p.m. in San Francisco.

