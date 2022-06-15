Advertisement

Leonard wins Bangor City Council seat

Bangor City Council Special Election
Bangor City Council Special Election(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council is filling a seat left open by the late Sarah Dubay.

The first-term councilor passed away from lung cancer last November.

Joseph Leonard won with 974 votes.

Michael Maberry had 470 votes.

Stephen Brough received 436 votes.

Tyler Rowe had 406 votes.

Daniel Smith had 320 votes.

The winner of the special election will serve the rest of Dubay’s term through November 2023.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race
Maine State Police
Maine State Police restructuring, incorporating new positions
Victoria Polk
Maine 6th grader recognized for spreading kindness
Senior Investigator David Henderson and his K-9, Shannon
State Fire Marshal’s Office introduces new Arson K-9 team