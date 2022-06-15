Leonard wins Bangor City Council seat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council is filling a seat left open by the late Sarah Dubay.

The first-term councilor passed away from lung cancer last November.

Joseph Leonard won with 974 votes.

Michael Maberry had 470 votes.

Stephen Brough received 436 votes.

Tyler Rowe had 406 votes.

Daniel Smith had 320 votes.

The winner of the special election will serve the rest of Dubay’s term through November 2023.

