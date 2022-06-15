Advertisement

High gas and food prices push consumers to cut spending elsewhere

The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is alarming for the U.S. economy.
The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is alarming for the U.S. economy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The high cost of gas and food is forcing many Americans to cut spending on other items, and it suggests a slowdown in the economy’s main driving force.

The monthly government reading on retail sales showed a drop of .3% in May compared to April.

Gas station spending rose 4% in May compared with the month before and was up more than 43% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, spending at grocery stores – where prices are also higher – rose 1.2% compared with April and was up nearly 9% from a year ago.

A strong job market and rising wages have kept consumer spending at a strong pace in recent months.

The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores, however, is alarming for the U.S. economy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Clear Skies Overnight. Clouds & Wind Return Thursday Afternoon
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk...
Confederate flag-toting man, son convicted in Capitol riot
President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after arriving on Marine One,...
LIVE: White House hosts Pride event; Biden seeks to counter state actions he sees as anti-LGBTQ
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers move COVID-19 shots closer for kids under 5
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, freed from court oversight after decades