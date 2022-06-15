Fairfield residents vote no on public water expansion

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield residents affected by toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS have rejected a town proposal to expand the public water system.

This, according to Town Clerk Christine Keller, who noted the results remain unofficial at this time.

Unofficial results indicate 402 “no” votes and 282 “yes” votes.

The system would have required all Fairfield residents to hook up to the public water system, which has reduced levels of PFAS contamination and was to be expanded with chlorination booster stations and new infrastructure.

The project would have cost $48 million and taken several years.

Fairfield residents with contamination levels higher than 20 parts per trillion are eligible for a state-installed filtration system in their homes, which provides clean water but has to be maintained on a regular basis.

Fairfield town manager Michelle Flewelling told us this expansion was proposed in part to provide a town-wide solution in case the state stops maintaining those systems.

As of now, there are no further plans for a town-wide project to support residents affected by PFAS.

