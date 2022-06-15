Corinth farm welcomes arrival of strawberry season

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - The time for store bought strawberries in Maine is officially on hold for the next few weeks.

Found off Puddleduck Road in Corinth, RJ Hall’s Family Farm is gearing up.

They say depending on the weather, you get between three and four weeks of picking.

Usually, it comes closer to the end of June, but with the way things have played out this spring, berries ripe for the picking are looking like they are arriving early.

“Strawberry season is looking really great this year. We have a lot of berries. Most of them are white and green at this point. We’ve got a couple peeking through red. We’re anticipating opening this weekend if the weather cooperates with us,” said Jessica Hall. “We need a good spring which we had this year. We’re a little early for berry season, meaning berry season is typically not until the end of June, but with the weather being so warm, you know, we need the right amount of rain, the right amount of sun. A lot of people think strawberries really like heat, and they don’t. So, just good weather is what we need.”

“If you’re gonna come, come maybe earlier in the season, and probably make plans to do it early because it might be short. Don’t wait. Don’t wait. Don’t wait at all,” said Rylee Hall.

While they have a stand in front of the farm selling berries, the hope is to open their pick your own this Saturday morning.

You can check out their Facebook page for the latest.

