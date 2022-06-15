Advertisement

Corinth farm welcomes arrival of strawberry season

RJ Hall’s Family Farm is gearing up strawberry season.
RJ Hall’s Family Farm is gearing up strawberry season.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - The time for store bought strawberries in Maine is officially on hold for the next few weeks.

Found off Puddleduck Road in Corinth, RJ Hall’s Family Farm is gearing up.

They say depending on the weather, you get between three and four weeks of picking.

Usually, it comes closer to the end of June, but with the way things have played out this spring, berries ripe for the picking are looking like they are arriving early.

“Strawberry season is looking really great this year. We have a lot of berries. Most of them are white and green at this point. We’ve got a couple peeking through red. We’re anticipating opening this weekend if the weather cooperates with us,” said Jessica Hall. “We need a good spring which we had this year. We’re a little early for berry season, meaning berry season is typically not until the end of June, but with the weather being so warm, you know, we need the right amount of rain, the right amount of sun. A lot of people think strawberries really like heat, and they don’t. So, just good weather is what we need.”

“If you’re gonna come, come maybe earlier in the season, and probably make plans to do it early because it might be short. Don’t wait. Don’t wait. Don’t wait at all,” said Rylee Hall.

While they have a stand in front of the farm selling berries, the hope is to open their pick your own this Saturday morning.

You can check out their Facebook page for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Clear Skies Overnight. Clouds & Wind Return Thursday Afternoon
Residents voting on change to town law.
After nearly 50 years, Corinth votes to allow alcohol sales
Lee Ann Daigle
36-year-old Aroostook County cold case solved using DNA technology
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills