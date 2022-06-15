Advertisement

Corinth to allow liquor sales on days other than Sunday

Residents voting on change to town law.
Residents voting on change to town law.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Corinth residents have voted to allow liquor sales from Monday-Saturday in what had previously been a dry town.

This according to town manager Stephen Fields, who notes the results are still considered unofficial.

A press release states, in part: “The residents of Corinth have spoken and decided to allow the sale of alcohol within the municipal boundaries except on Sundays. The approval provides a business an opportunity to make decision on strategic growth with alcohol sales. All licensing requirements will be adhered to and processed with the State of Maine, Department of Administrative and Financial Services, Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lotter Operations, Division of Liquor Licensing and Enforcement.”

Unofficial totals showed a remarkably narrow margin, with 288 “yes” votes topping 279 “no” votes, with two blank votes, for on-premises alcohol sales on days other than Sunday.

Off-premises sales other than on Sundays featured 290 “yes” votes to 276 “no” votes with three blanks.

Residents voted “no” for on- and off-premises alcohol sales by votes of 306-261-2 and 296-269-4, respectively.

