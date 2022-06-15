Clear Skies Overnight. Clouds & Winds Increase Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will move into the Gulf of Maine overnight. Skies will continue to remain mostly clear, and winds will turn out of the SSW around 5-10 mph. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Thursday will start off with mostly sunny skies. As the day progresses, the high will slip farther to our southeast. This will allow more clouds to move into the region ahead of our next disturbance that will move through Thursday night into Friday. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Winds will increase during the afternoon out of the SSW gusting up to 30-35 mph. The chance for showers & thunderstorms does exist beginning in western locales during the early evening. These will cross the state overnight.

The cold front will continue to cross the area into Friday keeping the chance for showers & storms. The chance for precipitation will exist along the front, so once the front passes, the chance for rain will dwindle. Highs on Friday will hit the upper 60s and upper 70s. Southerly flow ahead of the cold front will advect in moisture to the region, meaning our dew points will increase and will climb into the 60s giving the atmosphere a sticky feel. Once the front passes, dew points will drop, and conditions will become more comfortable.

The low associated with the cold front will move to our northeast where it looks to stall out. This will wrap around cloud cover and scattered showers into Saturday. Saturday will be cooler with behind the front with highs mostly in the 60s. Sunday will be the questionable day as the weather will be determined by whether the low moves into the Canadian Maritimes. If this occurs, then brighter & drier conditions can be expected. If not, more clouds and scattered showers will continue. For now, sticking with a mixture of sun & clouds and an isolated shower risk. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s.

Below normal highs will stick around for much of next week. Highs for most locations will stay into the 60s. A few days by the end of the week could see temperatures reaching the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Winds turn out of the SSW at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning followed by more afternoon clouds. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s. The chance for showers & thunderstorms will increase during the evening. Winds increase during the afternoon as SSW winds could gust up to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers & storms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Trending cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Trending drier with highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

