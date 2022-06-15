Bangor area dealing with browntail moth caterpillars

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor area is dealing with an infestation of browntail moth caterpillars.

James Britt with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says the insects are nothing to panic about.

He says browntail moths have been present in the state for more than a century and have been in an outbreak status for the past couple of years.

The caterpillars have microscopic, toxic hairs that break off and can cause individuals who come in contact with them to develop a skin rash similar to poison ivy.

There are some best practices Britt says you can follow to help avoid getting a rash.

“Take a shower when you get home. Take a cool shower, and get the likelihood of any of those hairs being on your skin off of your skin. Keep covered up. I think it’s common sense to say, if you can, wear long sleeves and long pants. Sadly, it’s about to be summertime, and we would prefer to wear short sleeves and shorts. But, if you have browntail moths, the more opportunity you have to keep the toxic hairs off of your skin, the better,” Britt said.

According to Britt, entomologists in the DACF say we’re now at the time of year when the caterpillars begin transforming into moths.

While moths don’t have toxic hairs, what’s left behind from the caterpillars can continue to cause problems into the fall.

