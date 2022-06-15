Advertisement

After nearly 50 years, Corinth votes to allow alcohol sales

Residents voting on change to town law.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - In one of the tightest races from primary Tuesday, Corinth residents voted to approve all alcohol sales in town - most of the week.

There were four measures on the ballot.

Two passed.

That will allow sales by businesses for on and off premises use Monday through Saturday.

The measures that would have allowed Sunday sales did not pass.

Town Manager Stephen Fields tells TV5 the number of people that voted and how close it was speaks to how Corinth residents feel.

“They still want to have some portion of it where they can have that traditional, we’re not selling anything on a Sunday. 1969, 1972, over the last time, so many decades have passed. Municipalities change. The citizens have changed. Even with the voter turnout at the percentage that we did have, the race in itself was very close. It was a 51/49 split for both questions one and two. So, very tight race, and we’ll see what happens in the future,” said Fields.

The laws will go into effect on the first day of the month following the certification of the vote to the Secretary of State.

That’s expected in the next few weeks, so potentially, these changes are in place by July.

