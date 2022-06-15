5 year old drowns in Ambajejus Lake while vacationing with family
Boy was fishing at end of dock when he fell in
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - A five year old boy drowned in Ambajejus Lake, according to the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim’s family was renting a camp on the lake with his family.
Authorities say the boy was fishing at the end of a dock when he fell in the water. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
His father had already started CPR by the time emergency responders arrived. The boy was taken to the hospital where he died.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.