358 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronarvirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A resident of Penobscot County died with COVID according to the latest data released by the Maine CDC.

There are also 358 new cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, 1,766 additional COVID vaccines were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state have not changed much in recent days.

The Maine CDC says 141 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up four since Monday.

19 people are in critical care.

Five people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.