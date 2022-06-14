Sunny & Warm Weather For Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to sit over New Brunswick. This will wrap around clouds and the chance for scattered showers across parts of eastern Maine. The best chance for clouds and showers will be north & east of Bangor. This low will move farther east overnight and an area of high pressure will drop southwards out of Canada. Skies will clear & winds will taper off overnight. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

High pressure will build into the region on Wednesday. This will bring us sunny to mostly sunny skies and temperatures well into the 70s and low 80s. Winds will shift out of the north at 5-15 mph. This will produce a land breeze and will help to boost temperatures along the coast into the mid to upper 70s. Dew points will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s meaning there will be very little humidity.

The high will slip just to our southeast on Thursday ahead of our next disturbance that will move through Thursday evening into Friday. The pair will interact to produce breezy SSW winds with gusts that could reach up to 30 mph. Thursday will start with mostly sunny skies, but as the day progresses, clouds will begin to move in. highs that will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Showers & storms will be likely Thursday night as a cold front begins to move in from the west. The humidity will be increasing Thursday night into Friday.

The cold front will continue to cross the area into Friday keeping the chance for showers & storms. Highs on Friday will hit the 70s and low 80s and dew points will return to the 60s meaning a return of the humidity. The low associated with the cold front will move to our northeast where it looks to stall out. This will wrap around cloud cover and showers for much of Friday and could even linger into Saturday. Saturday will be cooler with more clouds and scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. Sunday will be the questionable day as the weather will be determined by whether the low moves into the Canadian Maritimes. If this occurs, then brighter & drier conditions can be expected. If not, more clouds and scattered showers will continue.

An upper-level trough will accompany the surface low. This will bring cooler temperatures through the weekend as highs will stay mostly in the 60s. The below normal highs will continue for much of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers over eastern Maine during the early evening. Skies clear overnight with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. North wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny as high pressure moves in. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. NNE wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning followed by more afternoon clouds. Highs from the upper 60s to upper 70s. The chance for showers & thunderstorms will increase during the evening. Breezy at times as SSW winds could gust up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers & storms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Trending cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Trending drier with highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.