State Fire Marshal’s Office introduces new Arson K-9 team

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office introduced their new Arson K-9 team on Tuesday.

Senior Investigator David Henderson and his K-9, Shannon, recently graduated from a four-week arson dog training in New Hampshire.

Shannon and Henderson will investigate fires in Northern Maine.

The State Farm Arson Dog Program is fully funded by State Farm and is available to fire departments and law enforcement agencies across the U-S.

On Tuesday, Shannon completed a demonstration for media by sniffing large cans for an accelerant.

When she locates it, she would sit and Henderson would reward her with a treat.

“It’s a resource that I really can’t put a value on, you know, something that will take a fire investigator, you know, several hours, sometimes even days to go through a fire scene. We’re able to bring the canine in in a matter of minutes,” said Henderson. “She goes, she can find the source of an accelerant. She’s only two so she’s got a little, she’s still got that puppy in her. But she’s, she looks she’s very outgoing. She likes to run around, likes to play. And she’s just a she’s just a super great dog to have.”

Henderson and Shannon were one of 20 teams from across the country that attended the training.

State Farm has placed 435 dogs in 46 states since the program began in 1993.

