Poliquin wants his old job back, votes in Orrington

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Bruce Poliquin wants his old job back.

Tuesday is the first step in his quest to once again represent Maine’s Second Congressional District.

Now an Orrington resident, Poliquin cast his ballot at the town office Tuesday afternoon.

While Congressman Jared Golden is running unopposed, Poliquin is facing off against Liz Caruso of Caratunk to be the Republican nominee.

Poliquin tells TV5 he’s the better candidate.

“Because I have a record, a record for standing up to our constitutional rights, like the Second Amendment. I have a record of standing up for life and religious liberties. And when I worked with President Trump, we had the best economy, the strongest economy in 50 years, with the lowest unemployment ever recorded the state of Maine, and we did it with almost no inflation,” Poliquin said.

Poliquin also touted his record on keeping energy costs in check during his time in office.

