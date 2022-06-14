Advertisement

Oriental Jade, Bangor Beer Co. go green, save green with solar energy

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 13, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pair of Bangor businesses are going green - and saving some, too.

Oriental Jade and Bangor Beer Company have installed a solar field behind their shared site.

The 168-panel array will generate 150,000 kilowatt-hours each year.

Montville-based ReVision Energy installed the project.

Owner Lillian Lo says going solar is something they’ve had in mind for years and a move that other businesses should consider.

“We always want to go green as much as we can,” Lo said. “We happened to have this land that had been sitting around, and I think this is a good thing to do. I think we are one of the larger ones in this area in Bangor, you can really easily see them as you’re driving on the ramp on the interstate.”

Lo tells us they are considering adding more solar panels to their building’s roofs.

