Advertisement

Power plant near Riverside Inn damaged after car crash

We’re told the driver of the car suffered a medical event but is doing fine now.
Crews respond to Northern Light EMMC campus for crash.
Crews respond to Northern Light EMMC campus for crash.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is significant damage to a power plant by the Riverside Inn in Bangor after a car crash today.

Officials say around noon, they received a report of a car hitting another vehicle and ending up on the roof of the building.

We’re told the driver of the car suffered a medical event but is doing fine now.

Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery says their crews had to clean up the area to prevent further damage.

”Significant damage here to one of the buildings here at the power generation plant at Eastern Maine Medical Center. It’s pretty close to some of the fuel lines that supply the generator, so we have a heavy wrecker coming in to boom it off so it doesn’t do damage to the lines,” Emery said.

Emery says no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Residents voting on change to town law.
Corinth votes on allowing alcohol sales in town, local restaurant would welcome change
Republican Bruce Poliquin casts ballot in Orrington.
Poliquin wants his old job back, votes in Orrington
Bangor voting to fill vacant City Council seat
Elizabeth Caruso
Caruso greets voters in Bangor
High Pressure Moves In Overnight