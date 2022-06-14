Power plant near Riverside Inn damaged after car crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is significant damage to a power plant by the Riverside Inn in Bangor after a car crash today.

Officials say around noon, they received a report of a car hitting another vehicle and ending up on the roof of the building.

We’re told the driver of the car suffered a medical event but is doing fine now.

Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery says their crews had to clean up the area to prevent further damage.

”Significant damage here to one of the buildings here at the power generation plant at Eastern Maine Medical Center. It’s pretty close to some of the fuel lines that supply the generator, so we have a heavy wrecker coming in to boom it off so it doesn’t do damage to the lines,” Emery said.

Emery says no one was injured.

