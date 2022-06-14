Advertisement

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Frankfort

(Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 23-year-old man from Searsport.

It happened in Frankfort on Saturday just before 5PM.

Deputies determined Mitchell Philbrook had been ejected from the bike after leaving the road while riding on Main Road North.

Philbrook died at the scene.

While the crash remains under investigation, deputies say speed was the primary factor.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Ambulance Light
Man killed after crash in Palermo
Daigle
BREAKING: Arrest made in connection with 36-year-old cold case in Frenchville
Maine is a top 15 source of crime guns for several northeastern states, according to 2020 gun...
Maine federal prosecutor targets straw purchases to slow gun trafficking
Barr faces multiple charges, including failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, driving...
Deputies: Driver nearly hit motorists, reached speeds up to 100 mph on Naples Causeway before arrest