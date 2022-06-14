Man killed in motorcycle crash in Frankfort

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 23-year-old man from Searsport.

It happened in Frankfort on Saturday just before 5PM.

Deputies determined Mitchell Philbrook had been ejected from the bike after leaving the road while riding on Main Road North.

Philbrook died at the scene.

While the crash remains under investigation, deputies say speed was the primary factor.

