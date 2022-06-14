Man killed after crash in Palermo
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PALERMO, Maine (WABI) - A Palermo man was killed this weekend after a crash in that town.
It happened on the Plummer Road Sunday afternoon.
Waldo County Deputies say the driver of the only vehicle involved, 57-year-old Louis Miller, failed to make a turn and left the road.
The car then hit a tree and rolled over.
We’re told Miller, who was the only person in the car, was ejected and died.
The crash remains under investigation.
