Man killed after crash in Palermo

PALERMO, Maine (WABI) - A Palermo man was killed this weekend after a crash in that town.

It happened on the Plummer Road Sunday afternoon.

Waldo County Deputies say the driver of the only vehicle involved, 57-year-old Louis Miller, failed to make a turn and left the road.

The car then hit a tree and rolled over.

We’re told Miller, who was the only person in the car, was ejected and died.

The crash remains under investigation.

