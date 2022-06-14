Advertisement

Man killed after crash in Palermo

Ambulance Light
Ambulance Light(KPTV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALERMO, Maine (WABI) - A Palermo man was killed this weekend after a crash in that town.

It happened on the Plummer Road Sunday afternoon.

Waldo County Deputies say the driver of the only vehicle involved, 57-year-old Louis Miller, failed to make a turn and left the road.

The car then hit a tree and rolled over.

We’re told Miller, who was the only person in the car, was ejected and died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Frankfort
Daigle
BREAKING: Arrest made in connection with 36-year-old cold case in Frenchville
Maine is a top 15 source of crime guns for several northeastern states, according to 2020 gun...
Maine federal prosecutor targets straw purchases to slow gun trafficking
Barr faces multiple charges, including failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, driving...
Deputies: Driver nearly hit motorists, reached speeds up to 100 mph on Naples Causeway before arrest