Maine’s sole area code extended through end of 2025

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine will continue to have only a single area code through at least the end of 2025.

The entire state is covered by the 207 area code, and numerous officials in Maine want to keep it that way.

The state, however, is running low on new numbers for that area code.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission said Tuesday it has received noticed from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator that the single area code has been extended from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the end of the following year.

The Utilities commission chair says that will allow for more time to try to preserve Maine’s single area code.

