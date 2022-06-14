Advertisement

Maine 2022 primary election results

Primary 2022
Primary 2022(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WABI) - Tuesday is Primary election day in Maine.

The biggest race to watch is in Maine’s second congressional district where former congressman Bruce Poliquin is facing a GOP primary challenge from Liz Caruso.

Current congressman Jared Golden is running unopposed.

On the gubernatorial front, both Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage are running unopposed.

In Hancock county, there is a special election to fill the state senate seat left open earlier this year when Louis Luchini resigned.

Democrat Nicole Grohoski, Republican Brian Langley, and Green Independent Benjamin Meiklejohn are vying for that seat.

In notable local races and issues, Bangor has a special election for a city council seat, Fairfield residents will be voting on a drinking water expansion project to deal with the problem of forever chemicals, and Corinth residents will decide on allowing alcohol sales in what has up to now been a dry town.

