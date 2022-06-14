Jonesport’s Aspen Alley working toward softball dreams

JONESPORT, Maine (WABI) - Aspen Alley is on a mission as she starts her high school career with the Jonesport-Beals Royals.

Alley threw 117 strikeouts in 10 games for Jonesport Falcons (WABI)

She hopes to one day join the Husson softball team and continue with Eagles assistant coach Rick Roberts, who coaches her in Sunday workouts.

Alley is a rising freshman who started practicing pitching when she was eight years old.

She became more motivated to have a college-level career as she grew up to 12.

A big part of Alley’s progress is film study.

“I love to see them work really hard, and it makes me feel like I could be like that one day. If they work hard, I want to be like them. I watch clips on my phone. I watch it during school when I’m not supposed to (laughs),” said Alley.

Alley throws a fastball, changeup, curveball, and is brushing up on her riseball this summer.

She hopes to pitch next year for the Royals, but is excited to play anywhere.

Alley added that her pitching experience helps her hit in different situations, especially two-strike counts.

She’s coming off a middle school season with the Jonesport Falcons that saw her throw 117 strikeouts in 10 games.

Alley said she couldn’t do what she does without the help of Roberts, her family, and her catcher Mia Mills.

Next up for Alley is a summer schedule with Bombers Yellow out of Hartland-St. Albans.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.