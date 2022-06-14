Gov. Mills introduces Cabinet on Aging

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Governor signed an executive order today creating the cabinet that will help aging Mainers get better access to services.

She spoke at a senior living center in Portland to make the announcement.

The Cabinet on Aging will help develop policies that will better serve aging Mainers, helping Maine people age safely and in an affordable way.

Maine’s median age is the highest in the nation and tens of thousands of people are expected to retire in the coming years, increasing the demand for services for older Mainers.

This cabinet was an initiative presented by mills in her state of the state address in January.

