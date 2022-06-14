Few Showers & T’storms Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will be moving off to our east today. Moisture, along with some upper-level energy, wrapping around the backside of the departing storm will give us a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms later this morning through the afternoon. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be for areas north and east of Bangor. Otherwise skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy for today with highs reaching the 70s for most locales, warmest south and west of Bangor where sunshine will be more prevalent. Areas north and east of Bangor, where clouds will be more prevalent along with the better chance for a few showers, will see highs in the 60s to low 70s. Any showers that develop will move out this evening followed by partly cloudy skies for the overnight tonight. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

High pressure will build in for our Wednesday giving us a beautiful day. We’ll see sunshine, comfortable humidity and high temperatures topping off in the 70s to near 80°. Thursday looks good too although it will feature a bit more cloudiness than Wednesday as our next weathermaker approaches. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs again in the 70s to near 80°. A cold front is forecast to move through the state Friday bringing us a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could be strong too so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. Southerly winds ahead of the front will usher a more humid airmass into the region helping to fuel the showers and thunderstorms. It looks like dew points will be well into the 60s Friday making for a sticky day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s for highs. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front as we head into the weekend.

Today: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible, mainly north and east of Bangor. Highs between 68°-78°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 48°-57°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 74°-81°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, cooler and less humid. A few showers possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

