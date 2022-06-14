Advertisement

Deputies: Driver nearly hit motorists, reached speeds up to 100 mph on Naples Causeway before arrest

Barr faces multiple charges, including failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, driving...
Barr faces multiple charges, including failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, driving to endanger, and OUI refusal.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A woman is under arrest after deputies say she almost hit several motorists while driving erratically in Cumberland County.

Officials received reports of a black truck with Maine plates driving erratically and nearly striking several others on Route 302 in Windham Sunday.

Deputies say the driver was found heading west near Raymond Beach, where it continued swerving between the opposite and breakdown lane.

Authorities say they attempted to stop the driver, who immediately accelerated and began to pass vehicles at speeds over 90 mph.

The deputy, attempting to stop the driver, stopped the pursuit due to traffic and radioed ahead to other officers, officials say.

Officials say several miles away, a deputy spotted the truck tailgating and continuing to pass cars on the Naples Causeway.

When the deputy tried again to stop the truck, it accelerated to nearly 100 mph. Authorities say the deputy followed until 2.5 miles before it pulled over at the intersection of Kansas road.

The driver, 62-year-old Kristen Barr, was taken into custody. She faces multiple charges, including failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, driving to endanger, and OUI refusal.

“The traffic volume in the Sebago Lake area on a Sunday afternoon, particularly during the summer months, coupled with the driver’s reckless operation created a very dangerous situation. Deputies took several measures to reduce the risks created by this dangerous driver and are grateful that this incident did not result in tragedy,” deputies said in a release.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Tuesday is primary election day in Maine
What Mainers are voting for on Tuesday
Downtown Bangor
City Council approves budget increase for Downtown Bangor Partnership
Bangor sewage rates increase
Bangor sewage rates increase
Oriental Jade going solar
Oriental Jade, Bangor Beer Co. go green, save green with solar energy