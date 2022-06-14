Corinth votes on allowing alcohol sales in town, local restaurant would welcome change

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Corinth residents wanting to buy alcohol in town might be able to after Tuesday.

This year’s ballot contains four questions regarding the sale of liquor for consumption on and off the premises of licensed establishments both Monday through Saturday and on Sundays.

The town manager tells TV5 it was his recommendation to the Select Board to put this change to a vote because he knew there were passionate people on both sides of the issue.

“In any process, the citizens are involved in any issue that they feel is really relevant to their wellbeing and their heart. So, we see it more in elections. Some elections are quiet, and then we see others that are rampant large turnouts, and for Corinth, this is going to be one of those elections,” said Stephen Fields, town manager.

If the law were to be changed, Countryside Restaurant and Bakery would be among the businesses that are able to expand offerings.

It’s something the owners say they would be in favor of.

“We’re not trying to upset any of the community. I mean, we’re really big on the community here, but at the same time, Kenduskeag, Bradford, Dover, they all sell alcohol, so the town’s going somewhere to get it, and we might as well keep the sales here in Corinth,” said Denali Smith, Countryside Restaurant co-owner.

“We don’t want to be at a bar, we don’t want to stay open real late, be rowdy. We just want to have a beer, wine with dinner, maybe a mixed drink. But, we never want to, you know, we don’t want to stay open till 1 a.m. I think the people, the naysayers, are thinking that’s going to happen. And, I just want to let those people know that that’s not the plan,” said Taylor Sprague, Countryside Restaurant co-owner.

“Literally, we just need to do anything and everything right now just to make money. You know, it’s a small family business. This is it. This is us, you know, and this is a big ticket item. And, we just want to be successful here for us,” said Debbie Burke, Countryside Restaurant co-owner.

They have already begun preparing the restaurant for the addition of alcohol sales should the measures pass.

