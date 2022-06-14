Advertisement

City Council approves budget increase for Downtown Bangor Partnership

Jun. 13, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council approved a budget increase for Downtown Bangor Monday night.

The City originally proposed doubling its special assessment rate for the Bangor Center Development District from $0.51 per thousand dollars of valuation to $1.02 per thousand dollars.

There was extensive public comment against this proposal during a May council meeting.

Instead, the rates will stay the same, with the extra funding coming from the Downtown TIF.

Downtown Bangor Partnership’s priorities include trash pickup, staffing, weekend parking enforcement, events and marketing.

