Central Maine Power says rates will decrease next month

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Central Maine Power said customers are going to get a break on their bills starting next month.

Electric rates will dip 5.5% on July 1 as part of the company’s rate reconciliation and adjustment process.

That amounts to about $3.40 per month for a typical customer, helping to offset a $30-per-month increase in the “standard offer” rate on Jan. 1.

Joe Purington, CMP president and CEO, called it a welcome news for Mainers facing cost increases “across the board.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.