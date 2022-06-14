Advertisement

Central Maine Power says rates will decrease next month

(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Central Maine Power said customers are going to get a break on their bills starting next month.

Electric rates will dip 5.5% on July 1 as part of the company’s rate reconciliation and adjustment process.

That amounts to about $3.40 per month for a typical customer, helping to offset a $30-per-month increase in the “standard offer” rate on Jan. 1.

Joe Purington, CMP president and CEO, called it a welcome news for Mainers facing cost increases “across the board.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Residents voting on change to town law.
Corinth votes on allowing alcohol sales in town, local restaurant would welcome change
Republican Bruce Poliquin casts ballot in Orrington.
Poliquin wants his old job back, votes in Orrington
Bangor voting to fill vacant City Council seat
Elizabeth Caruso
Caruso greets voters in Bangor
High Pressure Moves In Overnight