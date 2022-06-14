Central Maine Power says rates will decrease next month
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Central Maine Power said customers are going to get a break on their bills starting next month.
Electric rates will dip 5.5% on July 1 as part of the company’s rate reconciliation and adjustment process.
That amounts to about $3.40 per month for a typical customer, helping to offset a $30-per-month increase in the “standard offer” rate on Jan. 1.
Joe Purington, CMP president and CEO, called it a welcome news for Mainers facing cost increases “across the board.”
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.