Caruso greets voters in Bangor

Elizabeth Caruso
Elizabeth Caruso(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Before any rematch can take place in November, Bruce Poliquin first has to win Tuesday’s primary against challenger Liz Caruso.

Caruso spent part of her afternoon outside of the Cross Insurance Center greeting voters in Bangor.

The longtime Caratunk Selectboard chair describes herself as a small business owner, homeschooling mom, and Christian.

Caruso’s campaign says it’s building late momentum, pointing to her Election Day Eve appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show.

“I am excited. I know that there is a huge ground swelling of support, truly a Grassroots Revolution that we are witnessing right here in Maine. And across all 11 counties, I am getting inundated with messages and texts and calls. People are so excited. They see the great support for me, and they’re excited for the results tonight,” Caruso said.

Caruso says she’s running to represent Mainers and fight for their freedoms while breaking the mold of a career politician.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

