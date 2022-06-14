BREAKING: Arrest made in connection with 36-year-old cold case in Frenchville

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police from Maine say they’ve made an arrest stemming from a 36-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a baby in Frenchville.

State Police say they arrested the baby’s mother, 58-year-old Lee Ann Daigle, in Lowell, Massachusetts on Monday.

The baby’s body was discovered in December 1985 after a dog carried the body of the newborn several hundred feet to the home of the dog owner.

Police then investigated and found that the baby was born and abandoned in below-zero temperatures at a gravel pit in the town.

