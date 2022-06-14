Advertisement

BREAKING: Arrest made in connection with 36-year-old cold case in Frenchville

Daigle
Daigle(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police from Maine say they’ve made an arrest stemming from a 36-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a baby in Frenchville.

State Police say they arrested the baby’s mother, 58-year-old Lee Ann Daigle, in Lowell, Massachusetts on Monday.

The baby’s body was discovered in December 1985 after a dog carried the body of the newborn several hundred feet to the home of the dog owner.

Police then investigated and found that the baby was born and abandoned in below-zero temperatures at a gravel pit in the town.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Ambulance Light
Man killed after crash in Palermo
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Frankfort
Maine is a top 15 source of crime guns for several northeastern states, according to 2020 gun...
Maine federal prosecutor targets straw purchases to slow gun trafficking
Barr faces multiple charges, including failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, driving...
Deputies: Driver nearly hit motorists, reached speeds up to 100 mph on Naples Causeway before arrest