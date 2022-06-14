Advertisement

Bellows visits Maine polling locations

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows visited multiple polling locations across the state.(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - On primary election Tuesday, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows visited multiple polling locations across the state.

One of her last stops was in Hampden at the Skehan Recreation Center.

Bellows spent time speaking with town and city clerks, plus election workers and Maine voters.

Despite Maine typically having one of the highest voter turnouts in the country, Bellows said this primary election had a lower number of people at the polls.

Bellows wants everyone to know the importance of local elections.

”So regardless of if you’re a Democrat or Republican, Green Independent or unenrolled, you should get out and vote on your municipal and local issues. So for example, here in Hampden, there is a school budget referendum, and there are in many towns all across the state, those local issues do matter. And it is your constitutional right to vote as United States citizen and resident of Maine,” said Bellows.

Maine has same-day voter registration and the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

