Bangor voting to fill vacant City Council seat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In addition to the primaries, voters in Bangor are casting their ballots in a Special Municipal Election on Tuesday

There are five candidates vying to fill the City Council seat left vacant by the death of Sarah Dubay.

The first-term councilor passed away from lung cancer last November.

We spoke to Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin who explained the timing of the special election.

“The council decided that holding it in June was much better than holding it in March because the costs are reduced and you get a bigger turnout for June than you would in March,” Goodwin said.

The five candidates on the ballot are Tyler Rowe, Joe Leonard, Mike Maberry, Dan Smith, and Stephen Brough.

The winner of the special election will serve the rest of Dubay’s term through November 2023.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.