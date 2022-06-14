Bangor sewage rates increase

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor residents will soon see their sewer rates increase.

City Council approved a 5% increase rate increase effective July 1.

The City says the Department of Water Management is faced with cost increases and infrastructure needs.

Minimum users would see their bills rise an extra $18.24 per year.

The increase would generate more than $430,000 annually - funds the city says are needed to comply with state and federal environmental requirements.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.