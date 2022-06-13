Advertisement

Unable to staff resource officer position, Caribou schools beef up mental health services

Caribou High School
Caribou High School(WAGM)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Monday marked the last day of school in Caribou. When students return to the classroom in the fall, there will no longer be a school resource officer assigned to RSU 39 buildings.

But as Superintendent Tim Doak told TV5, it’s not because school officials don’t want an SRO, but because there’s simply not enough staffing for one.

According to police, Angela Theriault, 23, walked into Caribou High School last Thursday morning and caused a disturbance. Theriault is facing a slew of charges stemming from the incident.

Doak says at the time, their school resource officer was not on site.

“School resource officers, I think are great. But in our case in Caribou, we ran into an issue with the school resource officer this year because they only were on our site for 25% of the time. The other times they were working for the town. The town does not have police officers adequate enough to man the town force and I think we’re seeing that across Maine also,” Doak said.

Doak says Caribou Police don’t have the manpower to provide an SRO for the upcoming school year. Instead, the district opted to put the funding towards another social worker at Caribou Community School and a full-time assistant principal at the high school.

“Knowing that we weren’t going to have the resource officer, we put in an extra social worker to help kids who are having a tough time right now. And, they’re having a tough time right now,” Doak said. “We had a tragic loss of a student this spring. And everybody wanted, you know, more counseling for kids. So we listened to the community and put in the social worker.”

Doak says when it comes to physical safety, fortifying schools is the answer. They plan to have increased patrols around the campuses next year, and will meet with members of law enforcement this summer to develop additional plans.

‘It’s a tough, tough time. And it’s gonna get tougher for schools and I just think I think we do our best,” Doak said.

