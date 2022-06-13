Three men charged with robbery of store in Wilton

WILTON, Maine (WABI) - Three men are charged in connection with a robbery yesterday at the Big Apple convenience store on Route 2 in Wilton.

According to police, two men went into the store and demanded all of the cash.

They indicated they had a weapon.

A description of their vehicle led police to arrest 26-year old Logan Welch of Wilton, 25-year old Michael Marble of Rumford and 30-year old Journey Williams of Jay.

All three are charged with robbery.

