Three men charged with robbery of store in Wilton
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILTON, Maine (WABI) - Three men are charged in connection with a robbery yesterday at the Big Apple convenience store on Route 2 in Wilton.
According to police, two men went into the store and demanded all of the cash.
They indicated they had a weapon.
A description of their vehicle led police to arrest 26-year old Logan Welch of Wilton, 25-year old Michael Marble of Rumford and 30-year old Journey Williams of Jay.
All three are charged with robbery.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.