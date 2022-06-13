Third graders lead effort to raise nearly $1,400

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - At Searsport Elementary School students are taught to be kind to others. Now, through a student lead initiative the kids are putting those lessons into action.

What began with a lesson in understanding what a refugee in the wake of the war in Ukraine transformed into a school wide coin drive to raise money for those in need closer to home.

“I thought maybe we have a whole school here and a lot of teachers tell us to team up so we teamed up and raised $1,385,” said third grader Brooke Toothaker.

“When I got the text message about how much these kids have raised in five days, I was ecstatic, super overjoyed for them, they put in the work, and I just couldn’t be more proud for them,” said Tabitha Bishop a teacher at the school.

The kids couldn’t believe it either.

“It’s pretty exciting. It’s like, I wasn’t expecting to raise that much money at all,” said Ben Bailey who is a third grade student.

Different classes competed in a coin drive. But the satisfaction of helping those in need outweighs any first-place prize.

“We feel like superheroes. It’s because not lots of people may help them. But we actually thought of helping them and it’s nice to help people,” said third grader Marius Mattola.

“Oh, it was a pretty powerful experience to see these students sort of get outside of themselves and see the world as a bigger place. A place where everyone can help others,” said teacher Craig Jacques.

The money will soon be on its way to Greater Portland Family Promise who work to help families experiencing homelessness.

