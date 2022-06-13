Advertisement

Strawberry supermoon will brighten skies this week

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it...
The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.(Kayla Goss from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to bring out the telescope or dust off the binoculars this week.

What Algonquin Native Americans called the strawberry moon started appearing Sunday night and will reach full brightness Tuesday.

The name isn’t necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.

Astronomers call the phenomenon a supermoon because it occurs when it orbits closest to the Earth.

The supermoon will appear about 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter than usual.

Because of its closer proximity to Earth, the mountains and craters on the lunar surface will be much more visible than usual.

The next supermoon will be July 13 and is traditionally known as the buck moon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk...
Man who took Confederate flag into Capitol on trial with son
Crews once again on scene at Bath school as fire seen coming through roof
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
UK reports 104 more cases of monkeypox, mostly in men
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel: Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of hearing