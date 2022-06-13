Storms Possible This Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A slow-moving cold front crossing the region this evening will continue to produce showers & storms along the front. Some of these storms will have the potential to become strong to severe, but as they continue to move towards the Bangor region & Downeast, they will run into a more stable environment causing the storms to weaken. On top of that, by the time they reach Bangor it will be close to sunset so much of the daytime heating will be lost. Storms will fizzle out as they move into Downeast Maine. A few of these storms at their strongest could produce strong winds & small hail. Another concern will be heavy rain due to the slow-moving nature of the storms. Once the storms fizzle out, skies will clear for parts of western & northern Maine, but still clouds will remain for areas east of Bangor. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s and some areas of fog will be possible.

The low associated with the cold front will drop into New Brunswick on Tuesday. This will wrap around clouds and the chance for scattered showers across parts of eastern Maine. The best chance for clouds and showers will be north & east of Bangor. Farther to the west, brighter conditions can be expected. This will lead to warmer afternoon highs. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s across eastern Maine to the low 80s to the west. Dew points will be mostly in the 50s making conditions not as humid as Monday.

High pressure will build into the region on Wednesday. This will bring us sunny to mostly sunny skies and temperatures well into the 70s and even some low 80s. The high will slip just to our southeast on Thursday ahead of an approaching front that will move through Thursday evening into Friday. The pair will interact to produce breezy SSW winds. Thursday will still have mostly sunny skies and highs that will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Showers & storms will be likely Thursday night. The humidity will be increasing Thursday night into Friday.

A pattern chance will arrive by the weekend. An upper-level trough will build in across the northeast. This will bring scattered showers through the weekend along with significantly cooler temperatures. Highs for the weekend will stay mostly in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Showers & storms fizzling out after sunset. Mostly clear to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the low to mid 50s with NW winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. More clouds east of Bangor with the chance for scattered showers. Highs in the 70s & 80s to the west where there is more sunshine. 60s & 70s expected over the east. NNW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny as high pressure moves in. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and low 80s. The chance for showers & thunderstorms will increase during the evening. Breezy at times.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers & storms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Trending cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 60s.

