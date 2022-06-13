Showers and thunderstorms today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few showers are lingering this morning. More showers, and even a few thunderstorms are expected today as a trough of low pressure and associated fronts travel across the state. Severe storms are not expected. However, highs will be much cooler compared to yesterday due to the passage of the cold front this afternoon.

A few showers are possible on Tuesday as the low exits, but otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs returning to the 70s as high pressure pushes in. The area of high pressure will remain over the region though at least the first part of Thursday. Another low pressure system will move in later this week and bring additional shower and thunderstorm chances.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 59-75°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Areas of fog. Lows 52-55°. West wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. Highs 68-80°. Northwest wind 5-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs 69-79°. Northeast 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 67-77°. South wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 68-80°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

