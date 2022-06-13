Advertisement

Sens. Collins, King among 12 senators working on gun safety proposal

The senators negotiating the agreement say it will save lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Senators Collins and King are part of A bipartisan group of senators working on a proposal to address gun safety.

The senators negotiating the agreement say it will save lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans.

Some things in the proposal include funding for school safety resources, investing in mental health services for children, and an enhanced review process for buyers under the age of 21, among other things.

It also provides support for state crisis intervention orders that would allow courts to determine if a person poses a significant threat to themselves or others and should not be in possession of a gun.

King and Collins both highlighted the importance of coming together across party lines.

”It’s an important message to America, to the people we represent, that when there is a serious problem such as these mass shootings that Congress can act in a bipartisan way,” Collins said.

“If we can pull this off on a bipartisan basis, I hope people in Maine will find that somewhat reassuring that occasionally we can sit down together, put our differences on the table, find compromise, find a resolution, and move forward. That’s the way it’s supposed to work,” King said.

Collins and King say they are currently working through the language of the bill but hope they’ll have something more detailed before the July 4th recess.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Legislative leaders have announced Representative Jeffery Gifford of Lincoln has passed away.
Rep. Jeffery A. Gifford passes away
Coffee with a Cop
Holden Police Dept. hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’
Eddington and Holden Fire Departments, as well as Northern Light Ambulance were dispatched.
Man rescued from Parks Pond Bluff after 20-foot fall
Caribou High School
Unable to staff resource officer position, Caribou schools beef up mental health services