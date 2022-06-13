Sens. Collins, King among 12 senators working on gun safety proposal

Maine (WABI) - Senators Collins and King are part of A bipartisan group of senators working on a proposal to address gun safety.

The senators negotiating the agreement say it will save lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans.

Some things in the proposal include funding for school safety resources, investing in mental health services for children, and an enhanced review process for buyers under the age of 21, among other things.

It also provides support for state crisis intervention orders that would allow courts to determine if a person poses a significant threat to themselves or others and should not be in possession of a gun.

King and Collins both highlighted the importance of coming together across party lines.

”It’s an important message to America, to the people we represent, that when there is a serious problem such as these mass shootings that Congress can act in a bipartisan way,” Collins said.

“If we can pull this off on a bipartisan basis, I hope people in Maine will find that somewhat reassuring that occasionally we can sit down together, put our differences on the table, find compromise, find a resolution, and move forward. That’s the way it’s supposed to work,” King said.

Collins and King say they are currently working through the language of the bill but hope they’ll have something more detailed before the July 4th recess.

