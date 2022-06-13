Advertisement

Rep. Jeffery A. Gifford passes away

Legislative leaders have announced Representative Jeffery Gifford of Lincoln has passed away.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA/Lincoln, Maine (WABI) -Legislative leaders have announced Representative Jeffery Gifford of Lincoln has passed away.

Representative Gifford served four terms from 2006 to 2014 and was reelected two years ago.

He represented municipalities in the Lincoln-area including Enfield, Howland and Woodville.

They say the republican lawmaker graduated from Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln in 1964 and began his career at Eastern Paper that year.

Gifford was a member of the Pulp & Paperworkers Resource Council.

In the Legislature, he served on the Joint Standing Committee on Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford) and House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham (R-Oxford) released the following statements honoring his memory:

“Today, we honor the life and service of Representative Gifford,” said Speaker Ryan Fecteau. “He was dedicated to his family and to serving his community. It was in his nature to step up when he was needed. He was an active member of the Lincoln Town Council and a local football coach for decades. He felt it was important to serve the Lincoln area in Augusta. I know he was a loving husband and a very proud dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. We will miss him in the Maine Legislature.”

“Jeff Gifford was the very definition of a devoted public servant. Loving, committed, faithful, humble, and gentle in his approach. His presence was a gift that lifted the spirits of those around him. Jeff was always ready with a kind and supportive word. Steady, dependable, and steadfast in his beliefs and concern for others, he will be greatly missed, but has left his mark on those who remain. I am thankful to have had Jeff be part of my life and he will have a positive, lasting impact on me. At this time, our thoughts and prayers turn to his family, friends, and many acquaintances.” said Rep. Dillingham.

They say he is survived by his wife Irene, their three children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

