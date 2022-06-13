Motorcycle passenger killed in Waltham crash

WALTHAM, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Brewer has died after a motorcycle accident in Waltham this afternoon.

Maine State Police say 50-year old Melissa Hatch was a passenger on a motorcycle that lost control on a sharp curve and was struck by an oncoming pickup on the Waltham Road, just after 4:30.

No word on injuries to the driver of the motorcycle, but the driver of the pickup was uninjured. Police say both Hatch and the operator of the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

That section of Waltham Road was closed for a number of hours this evening, but has since reopened.

