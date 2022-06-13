Advertisement

Man rescued from Parks Pond Bluff after 20-foot fall

Eddington and Holden Fire Departments, as well as Northern Light Ambulance were dispatched.
Eddington and Holden Fire Departments, as well as Northern Light Ambulance were dispatched.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - A 24-year-old man was rescued after falling 20 feet at Parks Pond Bluff in Clinton Saturday afternoon.

Officials got the call at 3:20.

Eddington and Holden Fire Departments, as well as Northern Light Ambulance were dispatched.

The first unit was able to hike to him just before 4.

He needed to be carried out, and help from Bradley Fire Department was called in.

The Forest Service was called, but they felt they could carry him out before they could get there with a helicopter.

They carried him half a mile to Route 9 to an ambulance around 5.

Four rescue teams made up of 17 emergency personnel, and three command post staff assisted in the rescue.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

