Advertisement

Holden Police Dept. hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Police Chief Chris Greeley says it’s a great opportunity for them to interact with members of the community.
Coffee with a Cop
Coffee with a Cop(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement from around the region gathered in Holden this morning for Coffee with a Cop.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley invited some of their partners from Penobscot County as well as State Police and the Maine Warden Service.

He says it’s a great opportunity for them to interact with members of the community.

”We’re grateful to work with our neighboring agencies, our federal partners, and, of course, also to get the chance to say hello to people. We had a guy here I went up to give a $5 gift card to, and he’s like, I was just about to buy you guys a $30 one, so we are really grateful for the support in Holden we get,” Greeley said.

Greeley says at the end of the day, he hopes everyone knows they are all just people doing their job and doing the right thing to serve their community.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Legislative leaders have announced Representative Jeffery Gifford of Lincoln has passed away.
Rep. Jeffery A. Gifford passes away
Sens. Collins, King among 12 senators working on gun safety proposal
Eddington and Holden Fire Departments, as well as Northern Light Ambulance were dispatched.
Man rescued from Parks Pond Bluff after 20-foot fall
Caribou High School
Unable to staff resource officer position, Caribou schools beef up mental health services