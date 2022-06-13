Holden Police Dept. hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement from around the region gathered in Holden this morning for Coffee with a Cop.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley invited some of their partners from Penobscot County as well as State Police and the Maine Warden Service.

He says it’s a great opportunity for them to interact with members of the community.

”We’re grateful to work with our neighboring agencies, our federal partners, and, of course, also to get the chance to say hello to people. We had a guy here I went up to give a $5 gift card to, and he’s like, I was just about to buy you guys a $30 one, so we are really grateful for the support in Holden we get,” Greeley said.

Greeley says at the end of the day, he hopes everyone knows they are all just people doing their job and doing the right thing to serve their community.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.