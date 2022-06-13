Crews once again on scene at Bath school as fire seen coming through roof

BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Crews are once again on scene at an elementary school in Bath Monday morning.

Pictures and videos from viewers show flames coming from the roof of Dike Newell Elementary School, as well as a large plume of smoke.

Emergency crews are responding. WMTW has a crew headed to the scene.

Allan Thomas Vigil, 30, from Bath is facing arson and burglary charges after a fire at the same school on Friday.

