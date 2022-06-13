Advertisement

Crews once again on scene at Bath school as fire seen coming through roof

(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Crews are once again on scene at an elementary school in Bath Monday morning.

Pictures and videos from viewers show flames coming from the roof of Dike Newell Elementary School, as well as a large plume of smoke.

Emergency crews are responding. WMTW has a crew headed to the scene.

Allan Thomas Vigil, 30, from Bath is facing arson and burglary charges after a fire at the same school on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

According to police, two men went into the store and demanded all of the cash.
Three men charged with robbery of store in Wilton
6-13-22 forecast
Showers and thunderstorms today
Maine State Police say 50-year old Melissa Hatch was a passenger on a motorcycle that lost...
Motorcycle passenger killed in Waltham crash
2nd annual Pride Fest in Ellsworth
Pride Fest takes place in Ellsworth