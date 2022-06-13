COVID critically ill patients count drops from weekend

Latest hospitalizations, critical care status and ventilator status for those battling COVID, according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The number of critically ill COVID patients dropping slightly from the weekend, according to the Maine CDC.

There are now 18 patients in critical care, that’s a drop of 3 from Sunday. Also four less patients on ventilators.

COVID-19 hospitalizations up to 137, that’s two more than Sunday.

Meanwhile, 1,078 new COVID vaccinations were given out Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

The Maine CDC does not typically conduct case investigations on the weekend, the next update will come out Tuesday.

