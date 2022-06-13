Advertisement

Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.(NCEL)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDEN, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina decided to mix things up when he bought his most recent lottery ticket.

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.

“I always say I’m going to win a million dollars,” Bryant told the NC Education Lottery. “I like to get a $30 ticket once in a blue moon.”

Bryant waited a few hours, then scratched the ticket with his wife. They saw the big win and started celebrating.

“I ran around the house screaming like a little girl,” Bryant laughed. “I thought I was hallucinating.”

Bryant, a chef, plans to pay off his wife’s car, move and prepare for his son’s athletic expenses for next school year.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

WHOOPtoberfest
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns June 25th
FILE PHOTO - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the...
State Department officials meet with Griner’s WNBA team
FILE - U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman watches never-before-seen security footage of...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
The Rolling Stones have canceled their concert in Amsterdam, just hours before it was due to...
No satisfaction: Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill...
HHS secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID-19 again