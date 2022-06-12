Red Knights Motorcycle Club honors final wish of late member

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several different chapters of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club gathered to honor the final wish of their late member Merlon “Junior” Sylvester.

The Red Knights began their ride at the Albion Fire station. Where Junior served for twenty years.

Junior was known to be a bit of a trickster and a jokester by his family and friends. But most notably had a heart of gold.

“He loved the Red Knights. He spent a lot of time riding with them. He was really proud of being in the military, loved his family. He, you know, has three kids and numerous grandkids and loved them all to death,” said Junior’s daughter Margi Sylvester.

His final wish was for his estate to be given to the Children’s Miracle Network after his death. The Red Knights wouldn’t let him down.

After a group prayer their convoy made their way to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

In a presentation the club alongside the Sylvester family gifted a check of $30,000 as well as a $1,000 in cash from the riders.

“It takes a ton to care for kids. And we couldn’t be more grateful to have the support of Mr. Sylvester his family and everyone else who came out today. The $31,000 means the world to us,” said Kelly Pearson, the Director of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Program at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The money will be used for both lifesaving equipment and on things to help the kids feel more comfortable in their stay.

The Red Knights are a tight-knit community. They say they have each other’s back.

“That’s why I’m proud to be their president. We help each other on the different rides. We’re a worldwide organization. We’re firefighters and that’s what firefighters do,” said President of the Maine Red Knights chapter 8 Wayne “Bull” Archie.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.