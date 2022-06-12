Pride Fest takes place in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - People from all over Hancock County and beyond celebrated Pride Fest on Sunday.

It was a free family event at Knowlton Park.

Those in attendance enjoyed live music, games, and food provided by local vendors.

Volunteers say overwhelming support from the community did not go unnoticed this afternoon.

“When Pride Fest happened last year, there was maybe like 600 people. This is like 600 people that support me whether they know me or not,” said Emma Kohr, Ellsworth Pride volunteer.

Ellsworth Pride will be hosting a coffee and conversations event on June 26.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

