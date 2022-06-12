Advertisement

Pride Fest takes place in Ellsworth

2nd annual Pride Fest in Ellsworth
2nd annual Pride Fest in Ellsworth(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - People from all over Hancock County and beyond celebrated Pride Fest on Sunday.

It was a free family event at Knowlton Park.

Those in attendance enjoyed live music, games, and food provided by local vendors.

Volunteers say overwhelming support from the community did not go unnoticed this afternoon.

“When Pride Fest happened last year, there was maybe like 600 people. This is like 600 people that support me whether they know me or not,” said Emma Kohr, Ellsworth Pride volunteer.

Ellsworth Pride will be hosting a coffee and conversations event on June 26.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

